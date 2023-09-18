Navi Mumbai: NMMC Observes Engineer’s Day At Its Headquarters In Belapur | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration held Engineer’s Day at its headquarters in Belapur. The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar recognised the contribution of engineers in nation-building. He extended his heartfelt wishes to all engineers on the occasion.

On the occasion, apart from Narvekar, additional commissioners Sujata Dhole and Vijaykumar Mhasale, the program's chairman and city engineer Sanjay Desai, former city engineer Surendra Patil, and additional city engineers Shirish Aradwad and various department heads, addressed a large gathering of engineers.

The Engineer’s Day is also observed as the architectural marvel of the construction of Raigad Fort by the legendary Hiroji Indulkar. This remarkable feat was acknowledged as a golden chapter in the history of engineering, and the commissioners spoke highly of it. Mr. M. Visvesvaraya, whose contributions spanned from Sindh Province to Karnataka, held various responsibilities and made significant contributions to Maharashtra, which were lauded by the commissioners.

Recognizing the importance of engineers in shaping the city, the commissioners expressed their pride in the contributions made by the engineering department to Navi Mumbai's urban facilities. The modern infrastructure projects such as airports, sea link roads, and data centres will significantly enhance the city's capabilities. The Engineering Department played a vital role in these projects.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)