Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra government to decide Navi Mumbai hotel owners’ orchestra licence plea within eight weeks | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to process a representation by the Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners’ Association seeking clarity on orchestra and dance performance licences within eight weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on November 25 while hearing a petition filed by the association, which had challenged the premature cancellation of orchestra licences held by some of its members.

Hotels Challenge Premature Licence Cancellation

The association told the court that several hotels and restaurants had valid orchestra licences until December 31, 2026. However, they received notices from the Navi Mumbai Police informing them that their licences had been cancelled before expiry.

The cancellations were reportedly based on a July 27 circular issued by the Home Department following amendments to the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016.

The association had submitted a representation to the state government on October 14, seeking appropriate rules for granting a composite licence covering orchestra, live band performances and dance. It also requested that such licences be granted under the existing rules until new rules are framed.

Initially, the association had sought directions for renewal of existing orchestra licences without requiring fresh applications. However, during the hearing, it restricted its plea to seeking a decision on its pending representation.

State Asked To Decide Within Eight Weeks

Considering the submissions, the bench directed the competent state authority to process the representation in accordance with law, if it was in order, preferably within eight weeks from the date of submission of a certified copy of the order.

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The court disposed of the petition without examining its merits and kept all rights and contentions of the parties open.

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