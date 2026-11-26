Bombay High Court questions regulatory inaction over alleged infrastructure gaps and unpaid staff dues at Sinhgad medical colleges | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and medical regulatory authorities for failing to protect students despite receiving complaints about serious deficiencies in medical colleges run by the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES).

The court questioned their lack of vigilance, pointing out that students were paying hefty fees but were being made to study in institutions allegedly lacking basic infrastructure, equipment and adequate staff.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale observed that medical college regulators should have acted on complaints received even before the court intervened.

“Are they not bothered about students?” Justice Neela Gokhale asked, questioning the authorities’ failure to ensure that institutions complied with prescribed standards.

Inspections Reveal Infrastructure Deficiencies

The court was informed that inspections had revealed serious infrastructure deficiencies, including the absence of ventilators and inadequate hospital facilities.

Advocate Shekhar Jagtap, appearing for the petitioners, alleged that only two of the 20 ventilators were available and that some hospitals were not functioning due to a lack of facilities. He also claimed that postgraduate students, entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 85,000, were instead facing deductions from their salaries.

The university informed the court that inspections conducted this year had revealed deficiencies, following which it reduced the number of MBBS seats. One college was permitted to admit only 39 students against 89 seats, based on the available infrastructure. A notice proposing de-affiliation was also issued on November 21.

The bench, however, questioned the timing of the action, noting that it came after the court’s intervention and in the middle of an academic semester.

“What happens to the students? Crores of rupees have been deposited by students,” the court remarked, asking how their education would be protected if colleges were disaffiliated.

Court Seeks Protection For Students

The court also expressed concern over unpaid salaries, pension and retirement benefits of teachers and employees, with some allegedly waiting for their dues for years. It asked the state to ensure that students’ education continued and suggested appointing administrators to manage institutions wherever necessary.

Financial Irregularities Under Scrutiny

On the financial irregularities, the bench directed Advocate General Milind Sathe to examine affidavits detailing the disbursal and withdrawal of funds from designated accounts, including Rs 27 crore, and seek further inquiries wherever required. It also questioned discrepancies in the number of bank accounts disclosed by the authorities.

Taking serious note of alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions asking regulators to conduct inspections and initiate necessary actions, the court warned of contempt proceedings against two senior officers for failing to visit the institutions and verify the ground situation.

The court directed the MUHS registrar to remain present on Friday, November 27, and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to report further progress. It also restrained trustees and members from leaving the country without the permission of the investigating officer.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions filed by teaching and non-teaching employees of 44 institutions run by STES over non-payment of salaries and retirement benefits for nearly eight years. The outstanding dues payable to employees are stated to exceed Rs 400 crore.

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Early this month, the HC had directed the CBI, ED and Income Tax authorities to investigate the financial affairs of the society and its trustees, including the possibility of funds being siphoned off to other businesses or outside the country.

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