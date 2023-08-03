Navi Mumbai: Orchestra Bars Face Suspension For Violating Norms | Representational Photo

Navi Mumbai police suspended the license of four bars and restaurants for violating the laws. Of the four bars, two bars faced three months suspensions from operation after a raid was conducted. The four bars are Kapal Restaurant and Bar, Hotel Meghraj Bar and Restaurant, Maya Restaurant, and Hotel Captain NX Bar and Restaurant.

Waitresses indulging in obscenity

According to officials, the licenses of Couple Restaurant and Bar, Hotel Meghraj Bar and Restaurant, and Maya Restaurant and Orchestra Bar were suspended for one month from August 3 to September 2. Similarly, the license of Hotel Captain NX Bar and Restaurant was suspended for three months from August 3 to November 02.

Apart from waitresses indulging in obscenity to attract customers, they operated the orchestra bar beyond the permissible time. In addition, they found waitresses dancing to loud music while indulging in obscenity.

Cases were registered under relevant sections for obscene acts in public of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.