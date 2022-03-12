Navi Mumbai: Only 22 active COVID-19 cases in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: After almost one and a half years, the number of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to under 50. On March 11, the civic body recorded one new case while 4 patients were discharged. At present, the number of active cases left in the city is 22.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.97 per cent while 1415 people lost their lives due to infections.

At present, the Panvel and Kmaothe nodes have maximum of 5 active cases each. They are followed by Taloja with 4 cases and Kharghar with 3 cases. New Panvel has only two active cases left.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 93,929 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,492 recovered with 98.47 percent.

Under the PMC, malls, restaurants, theaters, hotels, schools, and other social functions are functioning with 100 percent capacity.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:00 AM IST