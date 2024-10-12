Navi Mumbai: Online Registration Starts For ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ Affordable Housing Units Launched By CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates 8 CIDCO projects in Navi Mumbai ahead of elections | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday had launched a project of 26,502 housing units by City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, the registration for which has gone online from Saturday.

A total of 67,000 units are being launched by CIDCO of which registration for 26,502 units have been started. “It is the first time that CIDCO is offering ‘My preferred CIDCO Home’ scheme in which the applicant can even choose the floor wherein he or she wants the flat,” CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal, said.

The registration of the scheme that started from 11 am on Saturday, is going to be open for next 30 days. The scheme offers affordable housing for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) at Vashi, Taloja, Kharghar, Khandeshwar, Panvel and Ulwe nodes.

These projects are are close to both commercial hubs and railway stations. The vision of CIDCO is to provide affordable housing along with making commuting easily available for the residents and hence the projects were planned accordingly, said CIDCO officer.

The interested applicants are urged to signup on www.cidcohomes.com and enter full name, Aadhaar Number and PAN Number. An OTP will be sent to mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

After online registration verification by entering the OTP, applicant details are to be provided for registration. The registered applicants will be prompted to submit their project preferences. The applicants have to choose from a total of 15 options in three rounds with maximum three options per round. Applicants can select their preferred project location, tower number and floor number.

After selecting the preference, applicants need to pay the booking amount of RS 75,000 + GST for EWS, Rs 1.50 lakh for the LIG opting 1 BHK and Rs 2 lakh for LIG opting 2 BHK. The window for payment of booking amount and selection of preference will remain open for 15 days. After the booking amount window closes, the draft list of eligible customers will be released.