Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition Centre In Vashi Ahead Of Elections

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of elections, around 25 development works by Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) and eight esteemed projects of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) were inaugurated by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at CIDCO exhibition centre, Vashi.

CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates 25 NMMC and 8 CIDCO projects in Navi Mumbai ahead of elections | File Photo

NMMC Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde and CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal gave an overview of the works to be undertaken in the city. The eight development projects by CIDCO to be commissioned are - construction of the nine storied building of Maharashtra Bhavan with a budget of Rs 127 core on a land admeasuring 4000 sq meter in Vashi, Infrastructure development work of the Rs 5000 crore including roads works under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Town planning Schemes, redevelopment of cluster of buildings under the Thane urban renewal scheme, construction of 4500 seating capacity viewers gallery on the international standard football ground developed at the centre of excellence in Kharghar, construction of 67000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and token distribution of keys of 26,000 odd constructed units, expansion of International Kharghar Valley Golf Course from 9 holes to 18 holes, rehabilitation of the landslide affected Irshalwadi village project and ground breaking of western peripheral road attached to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates 25 NMMC and 8 CIDCO projects in Navi Mumbai ahead of elections | File Photo

Meanwhile, NMMC has 25 projects with a total of Rs 410 crore budget including multilevel parking building at Belapur, markets, parking lots, schools and upgradation of the medical facilities, were inaugurated.

NMMC commissioner Kailash Shinde also told about the provision made to treat cancer patients by increasing the number of cancer screening centres in the city along with having modular Operation Theatre. “Corporation has become the first organization to set up a textile recycling unit,” said Shinde, which too was a part of the 25 projects.

CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates 25 NMMC and 8 CIDCO projects in Navi Mumbai ahead of elections | File Photo

CIDCO Managing Director Singhal called it to be a historic day wherein in addition to the successful landing of the aircraft at the NMIA a slew of development projects were given formal sanction to be commissioned for the benefit of the citizen. All the projects of NMMC and CIDCO were inaugurated by Chief Minsiter Eknath Shinde, remotely.

"If Navi Mumbai airport is going to reduce the air traffic in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR) then the other projects by NMMC and CIDCO will automatically make the state the powerhouse of development. Mumbai will become the Fintech capital. There is so much potential in the MMR region that we can play a concrete role in PMs goal of making the country a 1 trillion economy.," said the CM Shinde.

Present at the occasion were Sanjay Shirsat, Chairman of CIDCO; Shrirang Barane, Member of Lok Sabha, Maval; Naresh Mhaske, Member of Lok Sabha, Thane; Niranjan Dawkhare, Member of Legislative Council; Gyaneshwar Mhatre, Member of Legislative Council; Ganesh Naik, Assembly Member, Airoli; Prashant Thakur, Assembly Member, Panvel; Manda Mhatre, Assembly Member, Belapur; Mahesh Baldi, Assembly Member, Uran, along with many other CIDCO officials and employees.