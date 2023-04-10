Navi Mumbai: One held with gutkha worth ₹30,000 in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: One held with gutkha worth ₹30,000 | File

The Vashi police arrested a 33-year-old man from Vashi village and seized banned gutkha worth ₹33,000. The man had stored gutkha at his home.

Based on the information, the Vashi police carried out a raid at a house in Vashi village and recovered gutkha worth ₹33,000. During the raid, Chavan, the owner of the paan shop was arrested.

Chavan arrested for selling gutkha

According to police, they received information that Chavan sells gutkha from his shop and stores at his home.

Accordingly, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar, and Assistant Police Inspector Pratibha Joglekar the team raided Chavan’s house in Vashi village last Wednesday afternoon and found bags containing Vimal Pan masala, Rajshree, Rajnivas, Majja, Rajnigandha and various flavoured prohibited tobacco products worth around ₹33,000.

The Vashi police seized the stock of said gutkha and registered a case against Chavan and detained him. The police are investigating where he got the gutkha and tobacco products and to whom he was selling them.

