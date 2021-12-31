Navi Mumbai: One death due to COVID-19 in December within NMMC limits but active cases quadrupled

December saw only one death due to COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. However, the number of active cases has almost quadrupled during the month. Even 70 percent of the total active cases were reported in the last week of the month.

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed to citizens to get vaccinated as early as possible and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1970 people lost their lives due to Covid infection in the city. At the beginning of the month, the total number of deaths was 1,968 and one more person died during the month.

However, during the month, the city witnessed a surge in new cases. At the beginning of the month, the total number of active cases was 252 which reached 1170, a sharp rise of around 460 percent. Even the number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reached 6. According to the civic health department, two persons who were found positive of the Omicron variant did not have a travel history. “There is a need to take precautions as the new variant is spreading in the city,” said the official.

In the last week, there were 966 new Covid cases reported in the city.

Currently, 334 people are in home isolation, 169 patients admitted at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi and 52 in Nerul Covid care centre while others are being treated in private hospitals.

Even the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw a surge in Covid cases in December month. The civic body was witnessing around 10 new cases every day at the beginning of the month. Now more than 100 new cases are being reported. At present, the number of active cases under the PMC is 390 which was 124 at the beginning of the month.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Two held by CGST in separate cases for total of Rs 26 crore fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:33 PM IST