Navi Mumbai: Onam celebrated at St. Joseph’s church in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: On September 18, 2022, St. Joseph’s Church, Airoli celebrated the Onam. It was after the Holy Mass that the people gathered to enjoy the festival.

The event witnessed various art and cultural performances performed by the parishioners. The Onam celebrations at the parish began with the lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest Rev. Fr. Joe D’mello and Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Lijo Velliyamkandathil.

Some of the events in the celebration were pookolam competition (flower rangoli), Thiruvathira Kali, Puli Kali, Ona Pattu, spot games and a few dance numbers. The Onam celebrations ended with a sumptuous ‘Ona Sadhya’

The day and the efforts were credited to Parish Pithruvedi, Mathru Sangam, Youth Wing and Catechism Kids under the guidance of Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Lijo Velliyamkandathil, Trustees Mr. A. C. John, Mr. Vinod Abraham and Pithruvedi President Mr. Honey John Eluvathingal.

As the gathering for Onam came in after years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Honey John while speaking to the FPJ said that the entire Parishioners and their friends were actively participating in the celebrations.