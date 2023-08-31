Navi Mumbai: Old Ginger Price Crosses ₹200 Per Kg In Wholesale Market

Ginger / Representative image | Wikimedia Commons

After a dip in supply, the price of old ginger has crossed Rs 200 per kg in the wholesale market. At present, the wholesale market is seeing hardly 20 percent supply of normal supplies of ginger. However, there is a normal supply of new ginger. According to traders at APMC Market, the price of old gingers is commanding between Rs 210 and Rs 220 per kg in wholesale and around Rs 280 to Rs 300 per kg in retail. The shelf life of old ginger is more than the new one.

Demand for ginger increases during the monsoon and winter

During the monsoon and winter, demand for ginger increases. “The consumption of ginger increases as they are also used for health benefits apart from tea,” said a trader. Meanwhile, the new ginger is available at Rs 90 per kg. Since the shelf life is low, demand for new ginger is also low.

The delay in the arrival of the monsoon delayed the harvest of ginger. On Tuesday, the wholesale market recorded a mere 783 quintals of ginger arrivals, underscoring the scarcity of supply. The limited availability of old ginger, accounting for just 20% of the market, has generated heightened demand and subsequently inflated prices.

