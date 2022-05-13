Navi Mumbai: Odd-even parking near Yerala Medical college in Kharghar

e-Paper Get App
In order to prevent any hurdle to reaching the fire site at golden hours, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Purshottam Karad ordered the odd and even parking along the stretch from May 14.

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

Photo: Representative Image
The traffic control department has declared odd-even parking near the Yerala Medical College and NIFT in Kharghar from May 14 till further order.

However, the order is not applicable for fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances, and other essential vehicles.

On 22 April 2022, fire engines faced difficulty while crossing the stretch due to parking on both sides of the road.

“Since vehicles are parked on both sides of the road from Yerala College and its opposite road, and Anmol society to NIFT, fire engines and ambulances face difficulty while crossing the stretch,” said an official from the Navi Mumbai Traffic department.

In order to prevent any hurdle to reaching the fire site at golden hours, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Purshottam Karad ordered the odd and even parking along the stretch from May 14.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:08 PM IST