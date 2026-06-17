Navi Mumbai Nurse Saves Elderly Diabetic Passenger After Mid-Air Medical Emergency On Mumbai-Bound Flight

Thankamma Chacko provided emergency medical care to a diabetic passenger who fell unconscious during a flight to Mumbai | AI Generated FIle Image

Navi Mumbai, June 17: A 54-year-old nurse from Koparkhairane helped save the life of an elderly diabetic passenger who suffered a severe hypoglycaemic episode aboard a Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight, providing timely medical intervention that stabilised the woman before the aircraft landed.

The incident occurred on May 26 shortly after take-off when the cabin crew sought assistance from medical professionals on board after a female passenger became unconscious. Responding immediately, Thankamma Chacko, Senior Staff Nurse at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, rushed to help.

Timely Intervention Helped Stabilise Passenger

Upon assessment, Chacko found the passenger semi-conscious, weak and unable to respond properly. After learning from family members that the woman was diabetic, she suspected a sharp drop in blood sugar levels.

Using the aircraft's emergency medical equipment, she confirmed that the passenger's blood glucose level had dropped to around 50 mg/dL, while her oxygen saturation was approximately 80 per cent.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Chacko initiated oxygen support and instructed the cabin crew to provide fruit juice with extra sugar.

She continuously monitored the passenger's pulse, breathing and responsiveness while coordinating with the crew and another medically trained passenger to establish an intravenous line and administer IV fluids using the onboard emergency supplies.

Her efforts paid off as the passenger's condition improved significantly within about 20 minutes. The woman gradually regained full consciousness and remained stable for the remainder of the flight.

Patient Handed Over to Airport Medical Team

After landing at Mumbai Airport, Chacko handed over the passenger to the airport medical team, briefing them on the assessment findings and treatment administered during the flight while recommending further cardiac and diabetes-related evaluation.

Chacko has been associated with Fortis Hiranandani Hospital since its inception in Vashi and has completed 19 years of service at the hospital.

"When the announcement was made, I knew every minute would matter. My focus was entirely on helping the patient and ensuring she remained stable until we landed safely. As healthcare professionals, we are trained to respond to emergencies wherever they occur, and I am grateful that the passenger recovered well," Chacko said.

Missed Train Journey Led to Life-Saving Moment

She added that she had boarded the flight only after missing a train journey earlier that day. "Sometimes life unfolds in unexpected ways. Had we not missed our train, I would not have been on that flight when someone needed urgent medical help," she said.

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Dr Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director of Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, praised Chacko's swift response, saying her clinical expertise, calm decision-making and dedication ensured that the passenger received critical care at a crucial moment.

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