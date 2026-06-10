CISF Women Personnel Save Passenger's Life With Timely CPR At Mumbai Airport - WATCH | CISF

Mumbai: A potentially life-threatening medical emergency at Mumbai Airport was averted due to the swift response and presence of mind displayed by two women personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who immediately rushed to assist a female passenger after she collapsed in the Security Hold Area.

According to information shared by the CISF, a woman passenger suffered a medical emergency while present in the Security Hold Area of the airport. Demonstrating exceptional alertness, professionalism and preparedness, L/SI (Exe) Anjali Sidh and L/HC (GD) K.U. Sunita sprang into action without hesitation and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) along with first aid measures until the airport medical team arrived at the scene.

Prompt Intervention Saves a Life at ASG Mumbai



A lady passenger at Mumbai Airport experienced a medical emergency in the Security Hold Area. Demonstrating exceptional alertness and professionalism, L/SI (Exe) Anjali Sidh and L/HC (GD) K.U. Sunita immediately administered CPR and… pic.twitter.com/s6pavqYeym — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2026

The timely intervention by the CISF personnel helped stabilise the passenger's condition before she could be handed over to medical professionals for further treatment.

Visuals released by the CISF capture the dramatic moments leading up to the rescue. The footage shows the female passenger approaching the Security Hold Area before suddenly collapsing to the ground. Moments after she falls, panic briefly spreads among those present in the vicinity as passengers and airport staff rush towards her.

Among the first responders were L/SI (Exe) Anjali Sidh and L/HC (GD) K.U. Sunita, who can be seen running towards the unconscious passenger. Without wasting any time, the two personnel assessed the situation and immediately began administering CPR while ensuring that the passenger received necessary first aid support.

The video further shows the CISF personnel continuing their efforts until the airport's medical response team reached the location and took over the treatment process.

The incident has once again highlighted the important role played by CISF personnel, extending beyond their primary responsibility of ensuring security. Their training in emergency response and passenger assistance often places them among the first individuals to react during medical crises and other unforeseen situations.

In a statement, the CISF praised the actions of both women personnel, stating that their swift and decisive response reflected the force's unwavering commitment to passenger safety and well-being.

The incident has drawn appreciation for the CISF personnel, whose quick thinking and timely intervention helped ensure that immediate medical assistance was provided when every second mattered.

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