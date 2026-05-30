Mumbai: Swift CISF Rescue Operation Saves 9 Aboard Sinking Tugboat Near Colaba - VIDEO

Mumbai: In a swift maritime rescue operation, personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rescued nine people from a sinking tugboat near Colaba Lighthouse in Mumbai. All nine crew members were safely evacuated following a rescue operation by the CISF personnel from the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) Unit.

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VTMS alert led to immediate action

According to details shared by CISF on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. On receiving an emergency alert notification through the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) regarding the sinking tugboat, the CISF team on boat patrol rushed to the location along with crew members and initiated the rescue operation.

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All nine crew members were rescued

CISF informed that all nine passengers were rescued from the boat are in stable condition as of Saturday morning. The video shared online showed tugboat passengers wearing a lifejacket were being transported to the rescue boat.

In a statement, the CISF said, "The operation reflects CISF's unmatched commitment to safeguarding lives and maintaining preparedness across India's critical maritime infrastructure."

Meanwhile, in April, a boat tragedy took place in the Bargi Dam reservoir of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, where a capsized cruise boat claimed 13 lives. The accident occurred in the evening when a tourist cruise operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism sank just 300 meters from the shore, amid wind speeds of around 74 km/h.

A survivor of the tragic accident had revealed that none of the passengers were initially given life jackets, which were allegedly kept locked away and remained inaccessible during the ride.

In another news, earlier today, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan took over as FOC-in-C (West) from Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at the Ceremonial Parade in Mumbai, succeeding Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

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