Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal Police Launch Manhunt for Security Guard Accused of Stalking Woman | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal Police in Navi Mumbai have initiated a manhunt for a 35-year-old security guard who is alleged to have stalked a 25-year-old woman. The victim, employed as a post-graduate engineer trainee at a construction company involved in the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, was targeted by the accused, identified as Kamre Alam Sheikh, a security guard stationed at the airport construction site in Panvel.

Accused sent explicit and unwanted messages

According to the police, Sheikh closely monitored the woman's movements. "The crime occurred between June 5 and June 18," stated an official from the NRI Coastal Police station. The accused managed to obtain the victim's contact number and proceeded to stalk her while she was at her office. In addition, he sent explicit and unwanted messages through WhatsApp, repeatedly calling her and subjecting her to mental harassment.

Frustrated by the continuous harassment, the victim approached the police on Tuesday, June 19, and filed a formal complaint. The NRI Coastal Police registered an offense under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, commencing an investigation into the matter. The police have confirmed that the accused is currently on the run, prompting the launch of a manhunt to apprehend him.