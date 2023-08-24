 Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday 

Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday 

CIDCO has appealed to citizens to judiciously store and utilise water during the shutdown period.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday  | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: There will be no water supply in the Taloja node on August 25 and August 26 as MIDC will undergo a 24-hour shutdown for the maintenance and repair of the main feeder pipeline. The shutdown will commence at 7 am on August 25 and conclude at 7 am on August 26.

According to CIDCO, water supply will resume on Sunday morning at 9 am in sectors 5, 7, 9, 14, and 15 of the Taloja node, albeit with low pressure.

CIDCO has appealed to citizens to judiciously store and utilise water during the shutdown period.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Over 2100 Get Admission Under RTE In NMMC Area
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Upholds Conviction Of Woman For Killing 3-Year-Old, Attempting To Drown 3 Other Children...

Bombay HC Upholds Conviction Of Woman For Killing 3-Year-Old, Attempting To Drown 3 Other Children...

Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday 

Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday 

Mumbra Madarsa Teacher Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Mumbra Madarsa Teacher Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Tickets To Trevor Noah's Debut India Tour Completely Sold Out

Tickets To Trevor Noah's Debut India Tour Completely Sold Out

Bombay HC: 'Accused Under MCOCA Cannot Be Discharged During Remand Stage'

Bombay HC: 'Accused Under MCOCA Cannot Be Discharged During Remand Stage'