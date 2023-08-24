Navi Mumbai: No Water Supply In Taloja On Friday & Saturday | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: There will be no water supply in the Taloja node on August 25 and August 26 as MIDC will undergo a 24-hour shutdown for the maintenance and repair of the main feeder pipeline. The shutdown will commence at 7 am on August 25 and conclude at 7 am on August 26.

According to CIDCO, water supply will resume on Sunday morning at 9 am in sectors 5, 7, 9, 14, and 15 of the Taloja node, albeit with low pressure.

CIDCO has appealed to citizens to judiciously store and utilise water during the shutdown period.