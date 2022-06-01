Navi Mumbai: No water supply in CIDCO administered area for two days from Friday | File Photo

The water supply will be cut off for two days in at least seven nodes in Navi Mumbai as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will take up a pre-monsoon maintenance work at Hetawane Dam's outlet gate and pipelines. The maintenance work will be carried out on June 3 and June 4 and during this period, there will be no water supply. The water supply will resume on Sunday morning.

As part of the pre-monsoon preparation, CIDCO will carry out maintenance work at the outlet gate of the Hetawane dam located in Pen in the Raigad district. In addition, the maintenance work will also be carried out at the water treatment plant in Jite and pipeline till midnight on Saturday or June 4.

According to CIDCO, there will be no water supply at Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, Dronagiri, JNPT Township, JNPT Port, and en-route villages during this period. The water supply will resume on June 5 morning with low pressure.

Meanwhile, CIDCO has requested all residents of the above nodes and en-route villages to store water and use it judiciously.