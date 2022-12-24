Navi Mumbai: No more extension for meter recalibration after January 15

Picture for representation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: There will be no more extension of the deadline for meter recalibration of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the city, according to the Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO), Vashi.

The transport department has already extended the deadline from November 30, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

A total of 38,840 rickshaws and 343 taxis are registered with the Vashi RTO.

However, according to taxi unions, half of the vehicles have not been recalibrated due to multiple reasons.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO extends deadline for meter recalibration till January 15

At present, unions have not made any demand to extend the deadline. But keeping the pace of recalibration, there is doubt that all the vehicles will be recalibrated.

As per the new fare structure, which came into effect from 1st November, the minimum auto rickshaw fare was hiked to Rs 23 from Rs 21, whereas the minimum taxi fare was hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 25.