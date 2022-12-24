e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: No more extension for meter recalibration after January 15

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File Photo
Navi Mumbai: There will be no more extension of the deadline for meter recalibration of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the city, according to the Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO), Vashi.

The transport department has already extended the deadline from November 30, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

A total of 38,840 rickshaws and 343 taxis are registered with the Vashi RTO.

However, according to taxi unions, half of the vehicles have not been recalibrated due to multiple reasons.

