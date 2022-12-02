Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO extends deadline for meter recalibration till January 15

Picture for representation | File Photo

Vashi: The Deputy Regional Transport office (RTO), Vashi has extended the deadline for the recalibration of meters of taxi and auto-rickshaw in Navi Mumbai by 45 days. The fresh deadline is January 15, 2023.

The Deputy RTO had sent a proposal to the state transport department regarding the demand from auto rickshaw and tax unions to extend the demand. Based on the demand, the deadline has been extended.

“After taking all the requests, the deadline to recalibrate meters has been extended till January 15. It means that taxi and autorickshaw drivers have still 45 days to get their meters recalibrated to reflect the new and updated fares,” said an official from Vashi RTO.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC asks banks to accelerate the disbursement of loans to street vendors

As per the new fare structure, which came into effect from 1st November, the minimum auto rickshaw fare was hiked to Rs 23 from Rs 21, whereas the minimum taxi fare was hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 25.