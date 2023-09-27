Navi Mumbai: No Entry Of Heavy Vehicles For Anant Chaturdashi And Eid-e-Milad

Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Imposes Ban On Heavy Vehicles | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: In order to prevent traffic congestion during the immersion days of Ganpati, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have made a few traffic diversions near the immersion sites. In addition, there will be special traffic diversion on September 29, for the procession of Eid-e-Milad.

As per the notification issued by the Traffic Department, there is a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles on September 28 for Anant Chaturdashi Ganpati Visarjan and on September 29 for the Eid-e-Milad procession. Similarly, there will be a prohibition of parking of vehicles along major roads including roads designated for Ganpati immersion from midnight of September 28 to till immersion and similarly for Eid-e-Milad procession.

However, the traffic control notification does not include essential vehicles, police vehicles, fire brigade, and ambulances.

Read Also Ganesh Utsav 2020: Traffic jams at Konkan checkpost as state govt yet to issue guidelines

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)