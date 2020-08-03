Ganesh Utsav 2020: Traffic jams at Konkan checkpost as state govt yet to issue guidelines

As Maharashtra government is yet to issue guidelines on how people would be allowed to travel before and during the Ganesh Utsav, traffic jams were seen at Konkan checkpost.

According to a report by Mid-Day, traffic jams were witnessed near the Kharepatan checkpost, as passengers from Mumbai and Pune travelling to the Konkan region for the festival have to undergo multiple checks. Transport and railway officials told the leading daily that since Day 1 there has been no clarity on processes, the latest being the implementation of QR codes and travel regulations for Ganpati festival.