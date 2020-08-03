Ganesh Utsav 2020: Traffic jams at Konkan checkpost as state govt yet to issue guidelines

As Maharashtra government is yet to issue guidelines on how people would be allowed to travel before and during the Ganesh Utsav, traffic jams were seen at Konkan checkpost.
According to a report by Mid-Day, traffic jams were witnessed near the Kharepatan checkpost, as passengers from Mumbai and Pune travelling to the Konkan region for the festival have to undergo multiple checks. Transport and railway officials told the leading daily that since Day 1 there has been no clarity on processes, the latest being the implementation of QR codes and travel regulations for Ganpati festival.
The Ganesh festival is one of the biggest festivals in the Konkan region. Lakhs of people from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and adjoining areas who live in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) ensure that they are home with their family members.
With the Maharashtra government calling for low-key Ganpati celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. Various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festival, which begins on ''Ganesh Chaturthi''. This year, ''Ganesh Chaturthi'' falls on August 22. Over the years, Ganpati celebrations have grown by leaps and boundssince it became a ''sarvajanik'' (public) festival more than a century ago.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)