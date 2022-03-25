Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 since February 26 under NMMC

After February 26, there was no death reported due to COVID-19 infection under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to COVID-19 was reported on February 26 and so far, a total of 2049 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the city.

However, there is a slight rise in the number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction. At present the number of active cases is 113 that have come down under 100. On March 25, only one new case of COVID-19 was reported.

The civic body is getting around 3 to 4 new cases of COVID-19 and the same number of people are getting discharged. However, on March 23, a total of 10 new cases were reported.

In December, the civic body had seen only two deaths due to COVID-19. However, the number of active cases started increasing rapidly due to the presence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

At the end of December, since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1970 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the city. However, during the third wave of COVID-19, around 75 deaths were reported.

