Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 470 crore property tax till Wednesday

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is putting hard work to meet the target of Rs 600 crores property tax collections by the end of financial year. Till Wednesday, the civic body had already collected Rs 470 crores and it has set a target to collect the remaining Rs 130 cores till March 31.

The civic body also issued notices to 299 property tax holders to pay their pending taxes or ready to face action. Around Rs 22 crores is pending from these 299 defaulters.

According to the civic body, small and medium enterprises in the TTC industrial area are not willing to pay even the principal amount. The arrears for the last fifteen years from several industrial units are around Rs 2,300 crore. The civic body has set a target of Rs 800 crore for the next financial year. Efforts are being made to meet the target of Rs 600 crore this year.

The civic body will get GST reimbursement of Rs. 1300 to 1400 crore from the state government. Therefore, the corporation is trying to get maximum income from property tax. For this, all the properties in the city will be surveyed by Lidar method and this drone survey has also been approved by the central government recently.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:11 AM IST