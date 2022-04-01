Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 in March under NMMC

There was no death reported due to Covid in March under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, that there was no death in the whole month due to Covid infection.

The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

However, the number of active cases under the NMMC has seen a minor rise and reached 120 from 97 in March 2022.

In December, the civic body had seen only two deaths due to Covid. However, the number of active cases started increasing rapidly due to the presence of the Omicron variant of Covid. The number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

At the end of December, since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1970 people lost their lives due to Covid infection in the city. However, during the third—January and February—wave of Covid, around 75 deaths were reported.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:10 AM IST