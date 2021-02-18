Navi Mumbai: NMMT to run only CNG and electric buses, phase out diesel-run

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of NMMC will phase out diesel-run buses, proposed in the budget for the financial year 2021-22. The civic transport wing will use only CNG and electric buses to minimize the generation of carbon.
While presenting the NMMT budget, civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that the transport undertaking will use its asset for revenue generation.
The NMMT is developing a commercial complex at its bus depot at sector 9 in Vashi. Similarly, the space available at Belapur, Ghansoli, and Airoli bus depots will be developed for commercial purposes. Real Estate expert feels that the step will a boost for the sector as working spaces will come up at prime locations.
Bangar presented a Rs 379.49 crores budget estimate of NMMT with Rs 5.35 lakhs surplus for the financial year 2021-22. Under the central government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturer of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FAME II) India scheme, the NMMT will have 100 electric buses. Of the 100 electric buses, it will receive 30 buses by May 2021, and the remaining 70 buses by August 2021.
Due to the pandemic, NMMT buses were available mostly for government services, and it impacted on overall revenue generation as well as spending. The revised budget for 2020-21 of NMMT was Rs 223.16 crores while the budget estimate was Rs 383.75 crores.
During 2021-22, the NMMT will receive Rs 150 crores from NMMC and estimated to generate Rs 73.11 crores revenue by running its buses. Under the JnNURM-II, it will get Rs 45.41 crores.