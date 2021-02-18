Navi Mumbai: NMMT to run only CNG and electric buses, phase out diesel-run

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of NMMC will phase out diesel-run buses, proposed in the budget for the financial year 2021-22. The civic transport wing will use only CNG and electric buses to minimize the generation of carbon.

While presenting the NMMT budget, civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that the transport undertaking will use its asset for revenue generation.

The NMMT is developing a commercial complex at its bus depot at sector 9 in Vashi. Similarly, the space available at Belapur, Ghansoli, and Airoli bus depots will be developed for commercial purposes. Real Estate expert feels that the step will a boost for the sector as working spaces will come up at prime locations.