Navi Mumbai: NMMT Introduces 50% Discount On Bus Fares For Women Passengers Across All Routes

NMMT bus | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Women travelling from Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses are enjoying a flat 50 percent discount in the ticket fares. The change in fares was brought into action from October 14 onwards across all the routes of NMMT.

Around 80,000 women who use the bus service daily, are enjoying the slashed fares. The minimum fare on NMMT bus route is Rs 7 on non-air conditioned buses and Rs 10 on Air conditioned buses. From Monday onwards, the fares were reduced to Rs 4 and 5 respectively.

“There was long pending demand from women commuters as well as elected representatives to give 50% concession in fares. The step to provide concession was taken as means to women empowerment,” said an official with NMMT

The concession is stated by officials to be applicable even on the recently launched Atal Setu marg. NMMT operates total of 77 routes. It has a fleet of 37 air conditioned buses and 40 non air conditioned buses.

“The electronic Ticketing machines (ETM) is already upgraded with the revised fares and women passengers are being provided tickets accordingly. The change in fares are being informed by the conductors and supervisors to the passengers to take maximum benefit from the policy,” said the officer.

The discounted rate is also for encouraging more and more women to use the service, said NMMT Manager Yogesh Kaduskar.