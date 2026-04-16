Navi Mumbai: NMMT Approves ₹7,000 Monthly Honorarium Hike For 1,398 Contractual Staff

NMMT bus | File |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has approved a flat increase of Rs 7,000 in the monthly honorarium of 1,398 contractual employees, offering significant relief to drivers and conductors amid.

The decision was taken during a transport committee meeting held on Wednesday after detailed discussions between members and the administration. The move has been welcomed by employee unions, as it is expected to ease the financial burden on staff working on fixed honorarium.

According to officials, the revised pay structure will raise the monthly honorarium of heavy vehicle drivers from Rs 25,500 to Rs 32,500, while conductors will see an increase from Rs 24,500 to Rs 31,500. Initially, committee member Rahul Shinde had proposed a hike of Rs 10,000, but the administration cited the financial constraints of NMMT and expressed its inability to bear such a large burden. A consensus was eventually reached on a Rs 7,000 increase as a middle ground.

However, the decision will add a substantial financial burden on the transport undertaking. Officials stated that the hike will result in an additional monthly expenditure of around Rs 93 lakh, further straining the already loss-making department.

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NMMT largely depends on financial support from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to sustain operations. Last year, the transport body had sought a grant of Rs 270 crore, of which Rs 264 crore was sanctioned. This year, considering the wage hike and rising operational costs, NMMT has proposed a higher grant of Rs 316 crore from the civic body.

Officials indicated that the transport department will continue to rely on municipal subsidies to bridge the financial gap, while balancing employee welfare and operational sustainability.

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