Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Land File Goes Missing From Belapur Office, FIR Registered After State Commission Order

CIDCO headquarters in Belapur where a missing land file case has triggered a police investigation | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 16: A land-related file has been reported stolen from the CIDCO headquarters in CBD Belapur, following which the police have registered a case against an unidentified person on the directions of the State Information Commission.

Missing file triggers probe

The missing file, linked to a plot in Sector 26/A at Khairanepada, Koprigaon, could not be traced even after extensive searches by a three-tier committee, prompting authorities to initiate legal action.

Details of the case

According to officials, the file (No. K/66) pertains to Plot No. 170, measuring 199.99 sq m, and went missing from CIDCO’s estate department between March 12, 2008, and June 2018.

The issue came to light after Arun Kashinath Mumbaikar filed a Right to Information (RTI) application in 2016 seeking details about the plot. However, CIDCO authorities failed to locate the original records.

State commission intervention

The matter was subsequently escalated to the State Information Commission’s Konkan bench, which took serious cognisance and ordered the formation of a three-tier committee to trace the file. Despite exhaustive efforts, the document remained untraceable.

During a hearing on November 12, 2025, the Commission directed CIDCO officials to register an FIR within 60 days and submit a compliance report.

Acting on these instructions, CIDCO field officer Sachin Ramchandra Kadu lodged a complaint at the CBD Belapur police station, leading to the registration of a case against an unknown accused.

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Investigation underway

Officials have termed the disappearance of an original land file from a key government office as a serious lapse, raising suspicions of a possible larger racket.

"We have registered the case and have initiated further investigation into the matter," said a police officer from CBD Belapur police station.

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