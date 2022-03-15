Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Tree Authority intends to allow cut down 21 trees for gutter work; citizens say replant

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was seemed to focus on environmental protection in budget estimate 2022-23, the civic Tree Authority is planning to allow to cut trees for gutter work. The civic Tree Authority has sought objections from citizens regarding its proposal to allow 21 trees to be cut down in the Digha ward.

The Tree Authority has published a notice inviting objections from citizens regarding its plan to allow 21 trees to be cut down. As per the notice, all 21 trees are to be cut down for the construction of the RCC gutter. Citizens who have any objection can be sent in writing to the civic office in Digha within seven days of the publication of the advertisement. As per the advertisement, even there are bird nests, one can send his complaints.

Among trees that have been proposed to cut down for the construction of gutter, coconut, pipal, gulmohar, peltofrom, burlflower tree, wild cherry, among others.

Local residents say that the tress can be replanted or migrated to another place to preserve it. Subhash Patil, a resident says that while the civic body is spending money on beautification and planting trees in the divider but not protecting the existing trees. “It seems that the civic body is more focused on cosmetic changes of the city instead of protecting what it already has. ” said Patil. Even other citizens are worried a lot about trees cutting for such a small development work like construction of gutter. “A better planning can save trees that are important for us,” said another resident.

On the contrary, the civic administration says the trees will be replanted. When FPJ contacted Jaydeep Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of Garden and Tree Authority, he said that he had visited the place and most of the trees will be replanted. “I do not have details of the notice, but most of the trees will be replanted,” said Pawar.

