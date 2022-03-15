Navi Mumbai: NMMC's airoli ward removes illegal weather sheds

The Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) removed two weather sheds Reliable Tech Park in Chinchpada in Airoli. The weather sheds were erected with bamboo and plastic sheet without the civic body’s permission.

A notice was issued by the Airoli ward under section 55 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 to remove the unauthorized weather sheds by themselves. However, they did not remove following which the civic body took the action.

Similarly, the weather sheds of Aroma Hotel, Coastal Spice Restaurant and Bar, BFF Restaurant, Stepin Restaurant and Bar in Sector 19 were removed and goods from the marginal area outside the shop were seized and deposited at the landfill.

For all the drives, one JCB, one dumper, five laborers, and one pickup van were used. The action was taken under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner, Airoli ward and and Junior Engineer (Encroachment).

FPJ photo

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:50 AM IST