Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Garden department finds 141 trees dangerous

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the monsoon, the Garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 141 trees as dangerous. These trees will either be pruned or cut down.

While talking to the media NMMC’s garden department DMC Jaideep Pawar said that they carried out a survey every year as part of the pre-monsoon preparation and prune after identifying trees that are weak and dangerous.

While surveying this year, the department identified 141 trees that need to be either cut down or pruned.

“We generally try to save the trees, however, the trees that are dead and have rotten roots have to be cut and about 90 percent of them come under that category,” he said.

As part of the pruning of trees in Navi Mumbai, the official said that around 350 km of road was targeted out of which 300 km of stretch has been covered. Pruning of dead branches of trees is done every year before the monsoon.

