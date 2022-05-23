Navi Mumbai: NMMC Garden department to complete tree trimming work before monsoon arrives

While 80 percent of desilting work as part of the pre-monsoon has been completed, the Garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ensured that it would complete all necessary works before the arrival of monsoon.

“We have started trimming branches of trees and we will finish the work before the arrival of monsoon”, said a senior official from Garden Department NMMC.

Every year, there are multiple incidents of trees falling in Navi Mumbai during rains. There are expectations of severe rainfall and storms this year. Therefore, there is a high risk of tree falls and accidents.

“We have a special team ready to deal with such tree falling incidents in Navi Mumbai. This team will respond to the emergency calls that we will receive. Special care will also be taken in the garden and we will ensure the safety of the surroundings”, said the official.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:27 PM IST