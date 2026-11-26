NMMC directs construction developers in Navi Mumbai to install dust-control systems and follow pollution control guidelines | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, November 26, 2026: With rising dust and air pollution caused by ongoing construction activities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed developers and construction permit holders to strictly comply with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for controlling air and noise pollution at construction sites. The civic body has warned that developers and architects responsible for violations will face penal action.

The directions were reiterated at a special meeting convened by Somnath Kekaan, Assistant Director of Town Planning, following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner. Developers and architects were informed that those found violating pollution control norms would be held accountable and face action as prescribed under the SOP.

बांधकामामुळे होणारे वायूप्रदूषण रोखण्यासाठी मानक कार्यप्रणालीचे काटेकोर पालन करण्याचे विकासकांना निर्देश सविस्तर माहिती लिंक :- https://t.co/smBgQraIse #nmmccommissioner #nmmctownplanningdepartment #sop #standardoperatingprocedure #suomotu #suomotupublicinterestlitigation #aqi @MahaDGIPR @MAHA_UDD @mygovindia @MahaMyGov — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 25, 2026

Mandatory Dust Control Measures

As part of the mandatory measures, construction sites must have 30-foot-high metal sheet barricades around the plots, along with green nets to contain dust.

Developers have also been directed to install fogging machines, sprinklers, digital Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring systems and CCTV cameras. Keeping adjoining footpaths and roads clean has also been made mandatory.

"Developers cannot treat pollution control measures as optional. They must strictly implement every requirement prescribed under the SOP, including dust suppression, air quality monitoring and cleanliness around construction sites. Those found violating the norms will face action. Maintaining clean and healthy air in Navi Mumbai is a shared responsibility," the NMMC Commissioner said.

Restrictions On Construction Noise

The civic administration also highlighted the need to control noise pollution during excavation work, particularly while undertaking basement construction. It has received complaints from residents about excessive noise generated by excavation activities at several construction sites. Developers and architects have therefore been instructed to restrict such work to specified hours to minimise inconvenience to neighbouring residents.

High Court Orders And Accountability

The directions are also in accordance with the orders passed by the Bombay High Court in Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation No. 3 of 2023, concerning dust pollution control in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The issue of increasing dust and air pollution in Navi Mumbai was also discussed during meetings of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), where the accountability of developers and architects was emphasised.

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The civic body has reiterated that construction professionals must take responsibility for maintaining environmental standards and ensure strict compliance with the prescribed pollution control guidelines.

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