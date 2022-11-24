Navi Mumbai: NMMC Vashi hospital performs lumbar canal stenosis for 64 years old successfully

General Hospital Vashi of NMMC | FPJ

Vashi: A 64-year-old man who was suffering from lumbar canal stenosis, i.e. very little space between the veins was successfully operated on at the General Hospital Vashi of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar praised the expert doctors and medical staff who performed the surgery.

The patient was suffering from back pain and severe left lower back pain for the past 2 years. The pain was so severe that it was impossible for him to walk even for eight to ten minutes. An MRI scan of the person revealed lumbar canal stenosis, i.e. very little space between the veins.

Professor Dr. Praveen Padalkar, who has been appointed for Scheduled PG College and sox Assistant Professor Dr. Sumit Sonawane after carefully inspecting reports decided to perform the difficult surgery in Vashi Hospital of NMMC. The surgery was successfully performed with lumbar decompression under spinal anesthesia for a duration of 1.15 hours. Doctors at the hospital said that the patient will be completely relieved of pain as the surgery was successful.

The cost of the surgery in a private hospital usually costs around Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh. However, this surgery has been successfully performed free of charge at NMMC Hospital. “This is an important step in the empowerment of the health department after many years in the municipal hospitals,” said an official from the civic health department. He added that NMMC’s General Hospital at Vashi serves common citizens and a large number of patients come here every day for treatment of various diseases.