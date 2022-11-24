Mumbai: 18 arrested in part-time jobs, fake investment scam

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: The Cyber Crime Police (North) have arrested at least 18 people in connection with online fraud where they scammed people in the name of online part-time jobs and offered fake investment deals. As per the police, the accused siphoned Rs. 34.14 lakhs through this scheme.



The matter surfaced with a retired BMC engineer approaching the police alerting them about an alleged scam that he fell prey to. As per his statement, he was approached in the name of an "easy" part-time job that will give him an incredible amount of money in return. He was also provided documents with legal authentication from the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), a government-authorized body, via WhatsApp.



As per the police, the accused had created fake bank accounts which they asked the victims to transfer money into. During the technical investigation, these fake bank accounts were found traced to Bhayandar and Mira Road area. While pursuing the lead, the police found out about one of the accused who was one among others who was creating such fake bank accounts, located in the Dadar area.

After arresting one, the police discovered that there is a chain of people involved in this racket, who are located across the country. A total of 18 people were then traced and arrested by the police. A total of 17 bank checkbooks were recovered from the accused, along with passbooks, ATM cards, and Debit Cards, registered under different names. 53 mobile phones, 115 SIM Cards, and 47 rubber stamps, too, were seized from the accused. They even found Aadhar Cards of people and several travel licenses under the victims' names.



While interrogating, the accused revealed that approached people via Telegram and WhatsApp and claimed to be personnel from Amazon, Flipcart, Snapdeal, etc., and offered people part-time online jobs. The victims in the case include youth, senior citizens, etc.



The police are alerting the citizens to not entertain such bogus calls, or schemes via social media or phone calls and immediately approach the police if they found such suspicious activities via www.cybercrime.gov.in where people can lodge formal complaints online. Or contact the cyber helpline number 1930 where the police officials will be assisting the victims regarding the procedure.



A case has been registered against the 18 accused under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 479 (Property mark), among others of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.