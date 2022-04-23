Navi Mumbai: NMMC using LiDAR technology to survey properties

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) missed the target for property tax collection during the financial year 2021-22, the civic body is likely to increase its property tax collection during the current financial year.

The Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey of properties is likely to be completed by August and the civic body will collect property tax based on the LiDAR survey.

The civic body expects that the collection of property tax will increase after the survey as many existing properties have added floors and areas which will be recorded in the new survey that will be conducted. NMMC has set a target of Rs 804 crores during the financial year 2022-23.

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the civic body. The civic body utilises the collected money for maintaining the existing infrastructure of the city and creating a new one.

For the first time in the history of NMMC, the properties of the city are being surveyed by LiDAR technology. The LiDAR technology which has the feature of video recording with a 360-degree panoramic view will help NMMC to identify the unassessed properties in its jurisdiction.

The civic body claims that the LiDAR-based technology is based on Geographic Information System (GIS mapping) and this will increase the income of the corporation by getting the right information about properties in their jurisdiction. It will help in improving the financial position of the corporation.

“Many CIDCO constructed 3-floor buildings have been converted into four to five floors and many existing buildings have started a portion for commercial purposes. These properties will be reflected in the LiDAR survey,” said a senior civic official from the Property tax department.

According to an official attached to the project, the technology, coupled with video recordings, measures the length, breadth, and height of properties and roads on which they stand. The survey will help the civic body to maintain records of any changes made to the buildings.

LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, is a popular remote sensing method used for measuring the exact distance of an object on the earth’s surface. It gives a 360-degree view of a property.

The civic body checks any changes in the property while granting occupation certificate and the present status and accordingly charges property tax. The first phase of the property survey under NMMC is likely to be completed by July 2022.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:48 PM IST