Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Residents To Segregate Waste Under New Solid Waste Management Rules 2026

NMMC intensifies its cleanliness campaign by encouraging residents and housing societies to follow four-category waste segregation norms | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 18: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to residents to strictly segregate household waste into four categories — wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste and sanitary waste — before handing it over to civic collection vehicles, as part of the newly implemented Solid Waste Management Rules 2026.

The civic body said citizens should make waste segregation a daily habit to help the city maintain its ‘Super Swachh League’ status under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings.

Citizens encouraged to compost wet waste

Residents have also been encouraged to convert wet waste generated at home into compost using compost baskets or other processing methods and utilise the manure for household plants and gardens within housing societies.

नवी मुंबई अधिक स्वच्छ, सुंदर आणि आदर्श शहर बनवण्यासाठी

तुमचं मत खूप महत्त्वाचं आहे. 🌱



स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण २०२५-२६ साठी आजच तुमचा अभिप्राय नोंदवा. 📲



कारण नागरिकांचा सहभागच शहराला बनवतो नंबर १.



( Swachh Survekshan, Citizen Feedback, Clean Navi Mumbai, Public Participation, QR… pic.twitter.com/6u5vPMkp7o — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) May 18, 2026

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said the new rules, which came into effect from April 1, 2026, place equal responsibility on the administration, elected representatives and citizens to ensure effective waste management and sustained cleanliness across the city.

“Cleanliness is a continuous process and every citizen must adopt simple waste segregation and disposal practices in daily life. Collective participation from residents, housing societies and public representatives will strengthen Navi Mumbai’s cleanliness movement and help the city retain its top national ranking,” Shinde said.

Public representatives tasked with awareness drive

Under the revised guidelines, elected representatives have also been asked to create awareness about cleanliness and encourage residents in their respective wards to comply with waste management norms.

They have been tasked with ensuring effective implementation of the rules at the local level and promoting the message of “My City, My Responsibility” among citizens.

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Bulk waste generators must process waste on-site

The rules further mandate that housing societies, hotels, institutions and commercial establishments generating more than 100 kg of waste daily, having built-up areas exceeding 20,000 square metres, or consuming over 40,000 litres of water per day must process and dispose of waste within their own premises after segregating it into four categories.

Such establishments are also required to register on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal and file returns before June 30.

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