Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens To Join Campaign For UNESCO Cultural Heritage Recognition Of Ganeshotsav

Navi Mumbai residents can submit photographs, videos and stories documenting their household and public Ganeshotsav traditions | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to citizens, public Ganeshotsav mandals and housing societies to participate in a state-wide campaign aimed at securing UNESCO intangible cultural heritage nomination for Maharashtra’s traditional Ganeshotsav.

The campaign, initiated through the Maharashtra government, seeks to document the rich cultural, social and historical traditions associated with the festival and present them for global recognition.

NMMC has urged residents to contribute details of their household and public celebrations, including traditional practices, stories associated with the festival, decorations, artistic presentations, traditional food and photographs and videos.

गणेशोत्सवाच्या जागतिक वारशासाठी ऐतिहासिक मोहीम

नवी मुंबईतील नागरिक, सार्वजनिक गणेशोत्सव मंडळे व गृहनिर्माण संस्थांना सहभागी होण्याचे आवाहन



महाराष्ट्राच्या वैभवशाली गणेशोत्सवाला जागतिक स्तरावर मान्यता मिळवून देण्याच्या उद्देशाने राज्य शासनाच्या माध्यमातून गणेशोत्सवाच्या… pic.twitter.com/y3syrzmScN — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) September 17, 2026

How Citizens Can Participate

Residents can participate by scanning the QR code provided on the campaign banner, visiting the official online portal Bappa.org or sending “Hi” to 9136172681 on WhatsApp. They can subsequently upload details and visual documentation of their Ganeshotsav traditions.

As an incentive for participation, every citizen who registers for the campaign will receive an official “Digital Cultural Preserver Certificate”. The certificate is intended to acknowledge their contribution to preserving and documenting the cultural heritage associated with Ganeshotsav.

NMMC Appeals For Participation

NMMC Mayor Sujata Patil and Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde have appealed to public Ganeshotsav mandals, housing societies, citizens and social organisations in Navi Mumbai to participate in large numbers.

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The civic body said documenting local traditions and memories would help preserve the diverse cultural practices associated with Ganeshotsav and contribute to efforts to showcase Maharashtra’s festival traditions at the global level.

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