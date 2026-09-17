Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' With Giant Human Rangoli Of Swachh Bharat Logo

NMMC sanitation workers formed a giant Swachh Bharat symbol at the civic headquarters to mark the campaign’s launch | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Thursday by creating a giant human rangoli depicting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan logo in the shape of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles at the civic headquarters.

The initiative, held on the first day of the campaign, saw a large number of NMMC sanitation workers come together to form the iconic symbol on the lawn outside the municipal headquarters. The campaign will be conducted from September 17 to October 17, with a focus on public-oriented initiatives and citizen participation.

A Sankalp for Seva, a collective commitment towards Swachhata!



The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ commenced in Navi Mumbai with a grand Human Rangoli depicting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan logo in the form of Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic spectacles, created with the participation of NMMC’s… pic.twitter.com/ndLL3k2QoR — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) September 17, 2026

Civic Initiatives Planned

Mayor Sujata Patil said the civic body would use the campaign to undertake activities addressing key civic and social issues.

“During the month-long campaign, the NMMC will undertake various public-oriented initiatives with the participation of citizens. Special emphasis will be placed on cleanliness, women’s health, schemes for tribal communities and awareness against substance abuse,” Patil said.

She also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Navi Mumbai residents and said the city would continue its efforts towards cleanliness and public welfare.

Campaign To Promote Public Welfare

The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is being organised by the Maharashtra government from September 17 to October 17 in connection with 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure in constitutional positions. The campaign seeks to promote the principle of ‘Seva Paramo Dharma’ and ensure that government services and welfare initiatives reach citizens.

The NMMC’s campaign has been planned with several public-oriented activities during the month. Thursday’s human rangoli was organised on the initiative of Solid Waste Management Department Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadde.

The civic body said the Swachh Bharat logo was chosen as the central symbol of the launch to represent Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness. The initiative also sought to highlight Navi Mumbai’s position in the country’s ‘Super Swachh League’ of leading clean cities.

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Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil, House Leader Sagar Naik, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner Kisanrao Palande, City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, Chief Auditor Rajendra Gadekar and other department heads, officers and employees were present at the launch.

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