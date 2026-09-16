Navi Mumbai: Belapur Sector 30-31 Residents Question Gravel Work In Natural Drain, Seek NMMC Inspection And Clarification

Residents have raised concerns over gravel being laid in a natural drain in Belapur’s Sector 30-31 during the monsoon | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 16, 2026: Residents of Belapur’s Sector 30-31 have sought an explanation from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) over ongoing work to lay gravel at the bottom of a natural drain, questioning its purpose and whether it is being carried out by the civic body or as part of another project.

The Sector 30-31 Residents Association submitted a written representation to the NMMC commissioner on September 11, seeking details of the work and the agency executing it.

Residents have also questioned why work in the drain has become necessary again during the monsoon, particularly after they were earlier informed by the city engineer that the work was not being undertaken by the municipal corporation.

The association has sought clarity on whether the agency carrying out the work has the necessary permissions from the civic administration.

Concerns Over Drainage Capacity

Residents have also raised concerns about the impact of the gravel-laying work on the drain’s water-carrying capacity. They said natural drains play an important role in ensuring the smooth flow of rainwater and that any work undertaken in them should not obstruct drainage.

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The residents have urged the administration to conduct an on-site inspection, ascertain the purpose of the work and clarify whether it could affect the flow of stormwater. They said such an assessment would help address concerns over the work and its impact on the area’s drainage system.

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