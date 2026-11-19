Sajag Nagrik Manch has urged NMMC to establish an authorised, accessible and scientific system for collecting, transporting and processing construction and demolition waste across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) construction and demolition (C&D) waste management system has come under scrutiny after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) referred a complaint by Sajag Nagrik Manch to the civic body’s Environment Department, seeking corrective action and a compliance report.

The citizens’ organisation has alleged that Navi Mumbai lacks a clearly defined and accessible mechanism for residents to dispose of construction debris generated during home renovations, repairs and redevelopment projects. It has also sought clarity on authorised collection centres, processing facilities and agencies permitted to transport and dispose of such waste.

Complaint Filed Through Aaple Sarkar Portal

The complaint was filed through the Maharashtra government’s Aaple Sarkar grievance redressal portal after the organisation found the civic body's response to its queries under the Right to Information (RTI) Act unsatisfactory.

Through the RTI application, the Manch had sought details of authorised debris collection and disposal centres, locations of processing and recycling facilities, their operational capacities, authorised transporters and procedures for residents undertaking small construction or renovation work. However, it alleged that the civic administration failed to provide satisfactory information on these aspects.

Taking up the grievance, an MPCB officer forwarded it to the NMMC Environment Department, directing the civic body to examine the matter, take appropriate action, inform the complainant and submit a copy of its action-taken report to the Board.

Concerns Over Illegal Dumping

The complaint comes amid extensive redevelopment, demolition and infrastructure activity across Navi Mumbai, generating large quantities of construction debris. The Manch has warned that inadequate disposal facilities and unclear procedures could encourage illegal dumping in wetlands, mangroves, creek-side areas, vacant plots and natural drainage channels, damaging fragile ecosystems and obstructing stormwater flow.

The organisation has demanded an integrated C&D waste management policy covering both NMMC and CIDCO-administered areas. Its proposals include establishing authorised debris collection centres, setting up processing and recycling facilities, and introducing a 'Debris on Call' service through which residents can arrange legal collection of waste generated during household repairs and renovations.

It has also sought an online permission and digital pass system to track debris transportation, mandatory waste management plans for large construction and redevelopment projects, and digital records of construction debris generated by government agencies, including details of its transportation and disposal.

Citizens Seek Proper Waste Management System

"Having no effective official debris management system in a city recognised as the cleanest in the country is a matter of concern. The municipal administration must urgently establish a proper authorised mechanism across Navi Mumbai. Cleanliness cannot be limited to roads and public spaces; scientific management of construction waste is equally important," said Pradeep Kashalkar, a member of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

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Navi Mumbai recently secured the top position in the national Swachh Survekshan rankings. The organisation has argued that the city's cleanliness credentials must also reflect scientific waste management, including construction debris, rather than being restricted to the upkeep of roads and public spaces.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with the official from NMMC went unanswered.

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