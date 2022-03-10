Navi Mumbai: NMMC to use sewage-treated water at 122 fountains across all civic wards

After receiving flak for spending money on fountains that normally become defunct due to lack of maintenance, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has decided to use sewage-treated water at all fountains across the city. The civic body is setting up around 122 fountains across all civic wards.

At present, a very small amount of sewage-treated water is used for watering in gardens and road dividers in a few areas of the city.

In a meeting held early this week on the preparation for the cleanliness survey, Civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed officials to ensure that only sewage-treated water should be used in fountains. He also directed officials to put a display board mentioning that treated water is being used in the fountains.

There is around 460 km long sewage pipeline and there are seven treatment plants with a capacity to treat 454 MLD sewage water daily. But, the majority of the treated water is released into the sea.

The civic body is expecting to supply treated water to the industrial area in the next fiscal and generate revenue.

As part of the beautification of the city, the civic body is installing fountains at important joints and locations across all 122 civic wards.

In 2013, the civic body had decided to do away with installing fountains. The civic body had justified their decision on the basis that operating fancy fountains were a taxing affair. Most of the fountains were lying defunct due to lack of maintenance and the then executive engineer had admitted it. He had also informed the general body that people used to wash clothes, throw garbage into the water body and fill their water vessels for their domestic use.

Now, the civic administration termed the installation of fountains as part of the beautification of the city and preparation of the cleanliness survey. According to senior civic officials, apart from giving a soothing look to the city, the fountain will also combat air pollution under the national clean air plan.

