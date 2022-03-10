Navi Mumbai: Nerul and Airoli Hospitals of NMMC get ICU facility under CSR

The ICUs and ventilators facilities at two hospitals of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been increased after 17 ICU beds were set up under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. The civic body has recently upgraded both hospitals and made them fully functional.

The Mansaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul and Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli got 17 UCU beds, 5 ventilators, 8 ECG machines, 2 dialysis machines, 2 RO plants, 2 to D Echo Machine useful for heart examination were given by Aditya Birla Capital Foundation in coordination with Pride India, a reputed NGO.

Soon after taking charge of NMMC, civic chief Abhijit Bangar paid special attention to strengthening health facilities and therefore Airoli and Nerul hospitals are now ICU facilities. Now, this facility will be available used permanently to provide quality healthcare in the post-Covid period.

The facilities in the ICU wards of both the hospitals will be used for regular pediatric patients and will also be used during the Covid period.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:55 AM IST