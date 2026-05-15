Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Set Up Tinkering Laboratories In 15 Civic Schools Under Atal Innovation Mission; Approves ₹1.47 Crore Project

Navi Mumbai civic schools will soon get modern tinkering laboratories aimed at promoting innovation and practical STEM learning | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 15: To promote scientific thinking, innovation, and hands-on learning among students, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to establish ‘Tinkering Laboratories’ in 15 civic-run schools under the Centre’s Atal Innovation Mission initiative.

Project approved by Standing Committee

The proposal, which received approval during the Standing Committee meeting, will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1.47 crore. Along with the laboratories, the civic body will also provide trained manpower to guide students in conducting experiments and developing innovative ideas.

The initiative aims to provide students with practical exposure to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through modern learning tools and experimental activities.

Focus on effective implementation

During the discussion on the proposal, former corporator Sudhakar Sonawane stressed the need for effective implementation of the project and not merely setting up the infrastructure.

“Establishing tinkering labs is definitely a positive step, but their effective use is equally important. Providing only equipment will not help unless trained personnel are appointed to guide students properly,” Sonawane said.

Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department Sanghratna Khillare informed the committee that a separate proposal for appointing the required manpower would soon be brought before the administration.

“As suggested by members, an independent proposal regarding the availability of expert manpower for the project will be submitted shortly,” Khillare said.

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Civic body assures staffing support

Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil said the administration has already been instructed to ensure adequate staffing for the project.

“Tinkering laboratories will soon be started in 15 municipal schools, and necessary instructions have been given to provide the required manpower for smooth functioning of the initiative,” Patil said.

The civic body believes the laboratories will help students develop creativity, problem-solving skills, and an interest in innovation at an early age.

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