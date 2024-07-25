Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Rebuild 40-Year-Old Water Pumping House In Belapur To Combat Flooding |

Navi Mumbai: Low lying sectors of Belapur can expect relief next year onwards from flooding during heavy rainfall as the Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) is all set to re-construct a water pumping house in the node.

Recurrent flood like situation and the resultant problems caused to the residents residing in sectors 4,5,6 of Belapur has prompted NMMC to rebuild the CIDCO built water pumping house. “The existing structure is almost 40 years old and it is in a dilapidated state. The entire structure is now to be rebuilt and modernised water pumping machinery is to be installed,” said the municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde.

The total project is estimated to cost the civic administration Rs 34 crores and the work is to be completed within 14 months however the commissioner has asked to finish the work within 12 months. The importance of the project was further highlighted by MLA Manda Mhatre present during the bhoomipooja of the project held on July 23.

MLA recalled about the hardships she and her family had endured due to flooding during monsoons. “Various parts of Belapur are low lying areas therefore are extremely prone to flooding. Once the pumping house is functional the issue of flooding will be addressed. I will be personally looking into the progress of the work,” said Mhatre.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Cyber Cell Arrest Man Associated With Cyber Fraud Gang Of Dubai

Meanwhile the civic chief has stated of getting the holding ponds of the city desilted and cleaned to address floods seen in other parts of the city. “Holding ponds are supposed to prevent flood-like situations. The holding ponds in the city needs to be desilted which in turn will ensure that excess water during rains or high tide is easily contained. NMMC is in the process of taking permission from the concerned authorities to undertake a massive clean-up of the holding ponds,” said Shinde.