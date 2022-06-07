Navi Mumbai: NMMC to reactivate war room as COVID-19 cases rise | FPJ Photo

Amid the rising number of Covid cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to re-activate the Covid war room to assist citizens in getting treatment and beds in hospitals smoothly. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of officials from the Health Department and directed them to strictly implement Covid protocols.

In the last fortnight, Covid cases have increased sharply and even in the first six days of June, a total of 445 new cases have been reported under the NMMC jurisdiction.

In view of the increasing number of Covid cases, civic chief Bangar directed to re-activate the War Room 24 hours a day so as not to cause any inconvenience to the citizens and facilitate them in getting beds and ambulances.

During the meeting, the civic chief Bangar directed all eight ward officials to pay strict attention to targeted testing, effective implementation of containment zones, and emphasis on vaccination.

Bangar also reviewed the growing number of Covid-affected patients ward-wise and civic health center-wise. He directed officials to carry out tests on the patient's home as well as those close to him to check the spread of the viruses even though the number of patients is currently scattered. In addition, he asked to take effective action to increase the testing of senior citizens, comorbid persons as well as pregnant women. At present, Covid testing centers are functioning at 4 Municipal Hospitals, 23 Civic Health Centers, 3 Markets in APMC, and 8 Railway Stations.

As part of the strict implementation of protocols in the containment zones, the civic administration will send a letter to the societies.

At present, the CIDCO Exhibition Covid Center at Vashi is functioning and a total of 11 Covid patients are admitted there. The centre has 1200 oxygen beds and 75 ICU beds. In addition, the corporation has planned 400 ICU beds and 400 ventilators in case cases increase.

“Everyone needs to take seriously the current growing number of corona sufferers and it is beneficial for citizens to wear masks, especially when going to public places,” said Bangar. He added that the three principles of Covid prevention, wearing masks, maintaining a safe-distance and frequent hand-washing, should be followed.

