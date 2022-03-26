Navi Mumbai: NMMC to provide QR codes to get parking slot during IPL matches at DY Patil Stadium

For the first time, visitors at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will get a parking slot through a QR code. They do not need to spend their precious time searching for a place to park their vehicles. The civic body has made all arrangements for around 5,000 temporary parking spaces around the stadium during the match period

According to Navi Mumbai Traffic police, apart from stadium parking spaces, four dedicated slots have been reserved for vehicles parking, these include, Bhimashankar ground, Raheja Mindspace, Raheja Universal and Wonders Park in Nerul. However, the traffic department has appealed to visitors to use public transport like trains and buses instead of private vehicles to reach the stadium.

A senior official from the Navi Mumbai traffic department said that visitors do not need to wander in search of parking slots, adding that a link of parking slots will be sent to visitors' contact numbers one day ahead of the match.

In addition, the visitors can scan the 'Geo Embedded QR code' in the match ticket to get a designated parking slot. “They will also get a Google map by scanning the QR code to reach the parking slot easily,” added the official.

The introduction of QR codes will help in the smooth flow of traffic as visitors will not wander in search of parking spaces. “In most cases, it was observed that motorists spend more time in search of parking space than reaching the stadium to watch matches,” said the official.

The Nerul stadium was the venue in the initial few seasons of the tournament. However, this year, a total of 20 matches have been scheduled at the ground that has a capacity of over 50,000 to 60,000.

“There is a great enthusiasm among locals and even people from adjoining areas including Pune who come to watch the matches,” said the official.

Additional CCTV cameras have been installed at important routes and around the ground, he added.

“Over 1,200 police officials and personnel will be deputed for smooth execution of the tournament. There will be three DCPs, 12 ACPs, 45 PIs, 120 Sub-Inspectors and over 100 police personnel including 200 female cops will be deputed,” said Suresh Mengde DCP (Crime).

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:30 PM IST