Navi Mumbai: NMMC to organise various programs on World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis | File Photo

In order to highlight the importance of eradication of Tuberculosis (TB), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised various programmes on March 24.

World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24. The World Health Organization (WHO) releases a global slogan on “Yes!, We Can End TB” to draw attention to tuberculosis and to highlight important issues related to the eradication of tuberculosis.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has set a goal to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by the year 2025. In order to achieve this goal, it is essential to meet 3 goals: 80% reduction in TB incidence compared to 2015, 90% reduction in TB mortality compared to 2015 and free TB treatment.

NMMC organises activities on World Tuberculosis Day

Accordingly, various activities are being implemented by NMMC. National Tuberculosis Eradication Program is being implemented by 23 civic primary health centres, three civic hospitals and two Maternal and Child Hospitals in the civic area as per the guidelines of the Central Government and the State Government and free examination and medication are provided to the patients.

On March 24, various activities related to tuberculosis are being organized by NMMC, including actual tuberculosis detection campaign, the organization of painting and essay competition at school level and the organization of Rangoli competition for women, along with public awareness through rallies, street plays, public meetings, in addition to staff training, and school student training.

In accordance with the occassion, activities such as poster competition, conference, street play, health education of patients are being organized under Terana Vaidyakiya Mahavidyalaya and Dr. DY Patil Vaidyakiya Mahavidyalaya.

Read Also Mumbai recorded highest number of paediatric Tuberculosis cases in 5 years

TB patients to receive Rs 500 from NMMC

Under the 'Nikshay Poshan Yojana' under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program, TB patients will be given Rs. 500/- is directly deposited into their bank account. After citizens refer a suspected tuberculosis patient to a government hospital, if the patient is diagnosed with tuberculosis, the citizens who provide information will be given Rs. 500/- is given as a benefit. A benefit of Rs.1000/- is given to the citizens who help complete the successful treatment of tuberculosis patients.

It is important for government and private health services to work together to eradicate tuberculosis. All private sector hospitals, clinics, labs are required to inform the Navi Mumbai Municipal Health Department about the TB patients they are treating.