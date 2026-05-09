Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Launch Skill Development, Infrastructure Upgrades At Ghansoli Homeless Shelter

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde interacts with residents during an inspection of the Ghansoli homeless shelter in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 9: Skill development initiatives and infrastructure upgrades are set to start at the Ghansoli homeless shelter after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde inspected the facility and issued directions to improve services.

Commissioner interacts with shelter residents

During his visit, Dr. Shinde interacted with male and female residents, enquiring about their well-being, food arrangements and the status of regular health check-ups.

He stressed the need to enhance basic amenities and ensure consistent care for the homeless.

Skill-based activities to be introduced

The commissioner directed officials to introduce skill-based activities such as tailoring and handicrafts to help residents develop their abilities, along with providing books to encourage constructive engagement.

“We are focusing on not just providing shelter but also empowering residents through skill development and better living conditions,” Dr. Shinde said, adding that efforts will be made to improve both infrastructure and rehabilitation support.

Infrastructure upgrades planned before monsoon

He also ordered infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a protective shed at the entrance before the monsoon and the provision of adequate seating arrangements such as benches.

Additionally, he asked officials to assess the need for setting up more shelter centres based on the growing number of homeless individuals.

Also Watch:

Officials attend inspection visit

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, Deputy Commissioner (Social Development) Somnath Potre, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadde, Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Smita Kale and other officials were present during the inspection.

The civic body stated that efforts are underway to strengthen facilities and expand support for the homeless in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/